Home Affairs Urged To Drop A Work Visa Requirement For Zimbabweans

The Home Affairs Department said that it had received applications to drop one of its requirements for Zimbabweans applying for a general work visa.

The deadline for Zimbabweans who were on the exemption permit to legitimise their stay is fast approaching.

In November, government announced that the permit would expire at the end of this year.

Meanwhile, the Helen Suzman Foundation is approaching the courts to challenge government’s decision.

One of the requirements for the issuance of a general work permit is that the Zimbabwean national must have a certificate from the Labour Department which considers the special skills list or a waiver.

The Home Affairs Department said that it was processing more than 3,000 waiver applications but some have also applied for the issuing of the labour certificate to be completely scrapped.

