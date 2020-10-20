iAfrica

Home Affairs Revises List Of High-Risk Covid-19 Countries

Image: Pexels

26 mins ago 1 min read

The Government has revised the list of high risk countries down to 22 countries based on a risk categorisation model.

In its last meeting, the Cabinet instructed the Ministers of Health, Home Affairs and Tourism to lead a process to review the list. The review of the list of high risk countries was done in such a way that “it strikes a balance between saving lives and protecting livelihoods.”

Nothing has changed as far as all travellers from the continent of Africa are concerned. They are still welcome to visit the country subject to Covid-19 protocols.

The Western Cape Economic Development and Tourism Department expressed their deep disappointment in the announcement which now includes Germany and “effectively kills key source markets for tourism in the Western Cape.”

The latest list of high risk countries is:

Argentina                                   GermanyPeru
BangladeshIndiaPhilippines
Belgium    IndonesiaRussia
Brazil       IranSpain
Canada     IraqUnited Kingdom
ChileItaly           USA
ColombiaMexico 
FranceNetherlands

