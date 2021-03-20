Home Affairs Offers Services Over Long Weekend

Home Affairs is offering birth registration services at health facilities during the long weekend.
The Department said this is to help parents register their children within 30 days as required by law.
The extended service will take place nationally from Saturday until Monday, between 8 AM and 3 PM.
The programme is part of Home Affair’s celebration of Human Rights Month.
