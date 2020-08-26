Holly Humberstone Releases Music Video For New Single, “Drop Dead” Off Her Highly-Anticipated EP Falling Asleep At The Wheel

Share with your network!

UK breakout singer-songwriter Holly Humberstone has released her brand new song “Drop Dead”, the latest offering from her debut EP Falling Asleep At The Wheel which was released Friday, August 14th via Platoon. The single was released to South African radio this past week.

Watch the music video for “Drop Dead” now – https://youtu.be/BiXpejhkBmY

Driven by her commanding voice, melancholic piano and a beat that thumps and builds its way to a powerfully cathartic finale, the track examines the relationships in our lives that we recognize are toxic, and yet can’t stay away from. Produced by Rob Milton (Easy Life) and crafted mostly at home in the old, withering country house that Holly grew up in, the EP features six songs including her heralded trio of debut singles “Deep End”, “Falling Asleep At The Wheel” and “Overkill.”

“I wrote Drop Dead about a troubled & manipulative relationship that despite how bad it is, you can’t get out, because love can often be blinding,” says Holly. “I think a lot of people have been through something where you’re with someone that was no good and for some reason all they have to do is look at you and you go straight back.”

Holly also made her national television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC, where she performed “Overkill” and “Falling Asleep At The Wheel.” The performance comes on the heels of her expansive profile with The New York Times, who praised the EP as “an absorbing affair. Her lovely voice is fluttery and precise, and also oozy, hanging over her songs like low, enveloping fog…Song after song, [it] is a striking blend of offhand conversation and acutely detailed storytelling, verses that feel like whispers into the ear of an intimate.”

Following the releases of “Deep End,” “Falling Asleep At The Wheel,” “Overkill” and her haunting cover rendition of Radiohead’s iconic track “Fake Plastic Trees”, Holly has captivated audiences around the globe this year and cemented herself as one of 2020’s biggest breakthrough artists. Blending her dark and moody signature sound with searingly honest lyrics, Holly’s music possesses a universal relatability. Her songs embrace and translate some of life’s most intense feelings in a way that typical conversations all too often fail to capture, from mental health struggles to the dizzying feelings of falling for someone for the first time.

In a span of months, Holly has amassed well over 20 million streams and over 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify, sold out her first two headlining gigs at Omeara in London, garnered radioplay from BBC Radio 1, KCRW’s Morning Becomes Eclectic, Beats 1, Triple J and more, and most recently blazed onto Rolling Stone’s Breakthrough 25 Chartas one of the fastest rising artists of the month. She’s also been featured on NPR’s New Music Friday playlist and Spotify’s hugely influential TGIF playlist, placed on the cover of Apple Music’s coveted New Music Daily playlist and been championed by Clash, NME, BBC Introducing, Billboard, DIY Magazine, Dork Magazine, Coup De Main Magazine and The NY Times. Acclaim has continued to pour in for her from across the world:

“A reminder of how expertly crafted pop works.” – NY Times

“Her talent does not stop impressing.” – Billboard

“Now is her time.” – Refinery29

“The next big thing.” – The Line of Best Fit

“Daring, poignant, and endlessly evocative.” – Clash Magazine

“One of 2020’s most buzzed about new names” – DIY

Holly recently performed Overkill” and “Falling Asleep At The Wheel” for Vevo’s DSCVR At Home series, an intimate live performance program that spotlights emerging talent shaping the future of music. With a performance at Glastonbury 2019 and an extended European support tour alongside Lewis Capaldi already under her belt, she’s currently gearing up for a guest appearance at Sam Fender’s Platform Show in Newcastle on August 13th as well as her pair of upcoming sold-out headlining shows at Omeara.

The 20-year-old Grantham-native has quickly proven herself a transcendent talent that is destined to be a force for years to come.

