Global law firm Hogan Lovells has announced the strategic expansion of its corporate and finance practice in South Africa with the hire of senior M&A partner, Deepa Vallabh, and the relocation of Thomas Hechl from the firm’s Washington, DC office to lead the Africa projects practice.

Deepa joins Hogan Lovells from CMS, where she was Head of Africa: M&A and Co-Head of Corporate & Commercial. In addition to her more recent experience with CMS, Deepa has led large successful M&A teams at Webber Wentzel and CDH. She has also participated in the senior management structures of all of those firms. Deepa advises on M&A and capital market transactions as well as corporate reorganisations and restructurings, across a number of industry sectors including mining, consumer and TMT. She brings over two decades of experience advising clients on their cross-border, strategic transactions in Africa.

The practice will further benefit from the relocation early this year of recently promoted partner, Thomas Hechl, who joins our team in South Africa from our Washington, DC office. Thomas’ practice includes complex emerging markets project finance, direct lending, equity and restructuring transactions, many involving international development banks alongside other commercial lenders. Thomas will take on a leadership role for the firm as Africa Head of Projects.

Commenting on the growth of the South Africa practice, Global Head of the Corporate & Finance practice, James Doyle, said: “We’ve made a concerted effort in recent years to grow our corporate and finance practice in South Africa with highly experienced and talented lawyers. Deepa possesses all of these attributes and more. She has a wealth of experience in assisting companies with their most significant transactions across Africa, and with access to our global platform, we’re confident she will continue to enhance our brand across the region. Furthermore, Thomas brings more than twenty-five years of experience with complex project finance transactions in emerging markets. Thomas will significantly enhance our client offering, particularly amongst leading development finance institutions, many of whom Thomas has serviced consistently over many years.”

Chris Green, Johannesburg managing partner, added: “It’s an exciting time for our South Africa practice as we continue to grow our corporate and finance offerings to best serve our local, regional, and global clients. We’re delighted to welcome lawyers of the calibre of Deepa and Thomas to our practice.”

Share with your network!