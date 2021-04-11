Hlophe Guilty Of Gross Misconduct

Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe has been found guilty of gross misconduct by the Judicial Conduct Tribunal.
It found that he breached the provision of Section 165 of the Constitution.
In 2008, two Constitutional Court judges exposed how Hlophe approached them to try and influence a case involving former President Jacob Zuma and French arms dealer Thales, formerly Thint.
A report from the tribunal says his conduct seriously threatened and interfered with the independence of the Constitutional Court and that it threatened public confidence in the judicial system.
The Judicial Service Commission is now considering the report’s findings.
