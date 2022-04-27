iAfrica

Hlengwa Apologises To Mavuso After Heated Exchange

24 mins ago 1 min read

SCOPA Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa has apologised to Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso.

This comes after Hlengwa and Mavuso got into a heated exchange during a SCOPA meeting on Friday.

The exchange began when Mavuso insisted that the current challenges at Eskom were due to the failures of the ANC.

Hlengwa says the situation could have been handled better.

