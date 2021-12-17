iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Hlaudi Motsoeneng Ordered To Pay SABC R11.5m

SABC

The SABC headquarters in Auckland Park. Picture: SABC.

3 hours ago 1 min read

The High Court has ordered Hlaudi Motsoeneng to repay SABC over R11.5 million within seven days.

The former SABC COO must also pay 15 percent interest a year from September 2016.

The court has also ordered Motsoeneng to pay the costs of application and two counsels.

According to the judgment, the SABC Pension Fund will have to make the payment to the public broadcaster if Motsoeneng did not foot the bill within a week.

The matter was taken to court by the SABC and SIU to challenge a decision by the previous boards to pay the former COO the money as part of an investigation into irregular transactions.

