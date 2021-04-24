iAfrica

Hit the Road with this Guide for an Epic Road Trip in South Africa

9 hours ago 1 min read

Scott Ramsay spent three years visiting South Africa's wild places between 2011 and 2013. On his journey, which was supported by South African National Parks, he visited more than 50 protected areas in South Africa, including all 19 national parks. A regular contributor to our print magazine, Scott has carved a life out of documenting such places and has now photographed more than 100 protected areas and conservancies in 12 African countries. This proposed road trip, starting and ending in Johannesburg, clocks in at 7260 km.

SOURCE: GETAWAY

