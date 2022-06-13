Hilton Closes Shop in Nairobi

After 53 years of activities, the iconic Hilton Nairobi, a symbol of luxury hospitality in Kenya, will close its doors indefinitely in December. The hotel said it will redeploy some staff to hotels within its Hilton portfolio in Nairobi. The hotel is owned 40.57 percent by the government and it has 287 guest rooms, three restaurants, an American-themed coffee shop, two bars (indoor and outdoor) and a fully equipped gym facility with a spa, and heated pool to cater to its enrolled members and in-house guests. Kenya’s tourism industry has started to rebound as local travelers take advantage of lower prices, but foreign tourists are still well below pre-pandemic levels. Kenya’s government has relaxed a raft of travel restrictions, but the return of international tourists has been slow. Its closure does not mean the end of the brand’s activities in Kenya. Hilton said it will not quit the country and will continue to operate its other brands in the country.
SOURCE: TRAVEL NOIRE
