Hill-Lewis Welcomes Court Ruling, City of Cape Town Defends Impounding Of Taxis

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has welcomed the Western Cape High Court’s granting of an urgent interdict to the City against SANTACO and the taxi strike violence.

The City joined as an applicant in proceedings on Monday, with Golden Arrow, seeking a contempt order against SANTACO for strike-related violence.

The order states that no person, vehicle, taxi or driver may unreasonably obstruct, interfere or block any vehicle on any public road, throughout the City.

The interdict further prohibits any person from interfering with the operations of any transportation depot.

The judge handling the matter has pleaded with the parties involved to resolve the situation speedily.

At the same time, the City of Cape Town is defending the impounding of minibus taxis, saying it’s appropriate.

The City says the behaviour of taxi operators is appalling, and there seems to be an attempt to increase violence.

Cape Town’s Safety and Security MMC, JP Smith, says over a hundred cases of public violence have been opened.

SANTACO, however, is distancing itself from the violence.