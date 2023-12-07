Hill-Lewis Bemoans Treasury’s Anti-Poor Budget Cut Of Over R100m For City Of Cape Town

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has launched a scathing attack on National Treasury for the recent in-year budget cuts.

Last month, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana revised government spending down by R21 billion for the current financial year.

Godongwana also proposed spending cuts worth R65 billion in 2024/25 and R69 billion in 2025/26, citing poor economic performance.

Earlier this week, Statistics South Africa revealed that the country’s economy shrunk by 0.2% in the third quarter of the year.

Tabling Cape Town’s adjustment budget on Thursday, Hill-Lewis described National Treasury’s budget cuts as anti-poor.

Hill-Lewis says this means service delivery will suffer.

“We are faced with cuts to essential basic services in the city like housing delivery, like the upgrade of informal settlements and the delivery of community facilities in poor areas are being cut. R37 million was slashed from our informal settlement upgrade partnership grant. R70 million was slashed from our urban settlements development grant.”