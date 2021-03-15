iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Higher Education Shutdown Looms

Wits University SRC leaders disrupted classes, calling on other students to demonstrate with them as they called for an end to the accommodation crisis at the institution on 4 March 2020. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

4 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The South African Students Congress is going ahead with plans for a total shutdown on Monday. 

Sasco is calling for the clearing and end to historic debt, among other things.

The shutdown will follow hot on the heels of the Wits student protests in Braamfontein last week. 

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Court Sets Aside Unisa’s Intake Restrictions

7 mins ago
1 min read

SA Records 1 006 New Cases

16 mins ago
1 min read

Eskom Extends Load-Shedding To Wednesday

21 hours ago
1 min read

ANC Caucus Supports Public Protector Inquiry

22 hours ago
1 min read

SA Records 1 541 New COVID-19 Cases

22 hours ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 225 New Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Stage 2 Load-Shedding Extended To Sunday

2 days ago
1 min read

Western Cape Concerned Over Vaccine Rollout

3 days ago
1 min read

Students To Shut Down UCT

3 days ago
1 min read

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini Has Died

3 days ago
1 min read

SA Records 1 474 New Covid-19 Cases

3 days ago
1 min read

Police Accused Of Using Excessive Force

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Higher Education Shutdown Looms

4 mins ago
1 min read

Court Sets Aside Unisa’s Intake Restrictions

7 mins ago
2 min read

Students Vow To Continue Protesting Over Funding, Debt

9 mins ago
1 min read

SA Records 1 006 New Cases

16 mins ago