Higher Education Shutdown Looms

The South African Students Congress is going ahead with plans for a total shutdown on Monday.
Sasco is calling for the clearing and end to historic debt, among other things.
The shutdown will follow hot on the heels of the Wits student protests in Braamfontein last week.
