Higher Education Dept Working To Ensure Safety Of Students In Ukraine

The Higher Education Department said that it was working closely with the Department of International Relations and Cooperation to ensure the safety of all 32 South African students enrolled at various institutions in war-torn Ukraine.

Two South African students described to CapeTalk how they woke up to bombings in Ukraine last week, before fleeing to Poland.

Thembeka Mthombeni and Kelebogile Makoro said that they experienced police brutality and racism.

The young women were concerned about those left behind.

The two are currently staying with a South African family in Warsaw.

