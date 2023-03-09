Higher Education Dept Urges Universities To Listen To Students

The Higher Education Department is urging university management to listen to students.
A number of institutions have been plagued by protests in recent days.
Accommodation and exclusion of students due to historical debt have been the main concerns.
Speaking in Cape Town on Wednesday, deputy minister Buti Manalema said universities and students have to meet each other halfway.
“I would like to use this opportunity to call on university managers to engage SRC, to give them an ear and contribute to finding solutions,” Manalema said.
