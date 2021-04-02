High Traffic Expected Over Easter Weekend

Share with your network!

Thousands of holidaymakers have been making their way to various parts of the country to spend time with loved ones.

Last year, people weren’t able to travel as the country’s lockdown restrictions prohibited interprovincial travel.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged South Africans to keep travelling to a minimum.

Law enforcement is pulling out all the stops to reduce the carnage on the roads this Easter period.

Traffic along the N3 between Gauteng and KwaZulu Natal is expected to peak on Thursday as people hit the road for the long weekend.

This period is historically a deadly weekend.

Thania Dhoogra, the Operational Manager at the N3 Toll Concession said, “the services from law enforcement, medical services, emergency services, everyone is fully deployed on the N3 toll route extending from Heidelberg down to Cedara if you need any assistance, the easiest way is to contact us on our 24/7 N3 helpline that is 0800 634 357 and we’ll make sure the necessary people get out to it.”

