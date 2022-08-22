iAfrica

High-speed Internet on Africa’s Highest Mountain would Now be Available to All

6 hours ago 1 min read

Climbers ascending Mount Kilimanjaro can now document their ascents in real-time on Instagram, following a recent move by Tanzanian authorities to install high-speed internet around the mountain’s slopes. Mount Kilimanjaro is in northern Tanzania and is Africa’s highest peak standing at over 19,000 feet. “Today Up on Mount Kilimanjaro: I am hoisting high-speed INTERNET COMMUNICATIONS (BROADBAND) on the ROOF OF AFRICA. Tourists can now communicate worldwide from the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro. WE ARE GOING TO UHURU PEAK 5880 Meters Above Sea Level!” tweeted Nape Moses Nnauye, Tanzania’s minister of information, communication and information technology. Nnauye said it was unsafe for tourists to navigate the mountain without an internet connection. Technology now plays a huge role in mountaineering. Beyond the thrill of uploading ascents on social media in real-time, experts have found internet connectivity to be useful in improving the awareness of climbers and helping to guide their climbs.

SOURCE: CNN

