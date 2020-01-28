Tue. Jan 28th, 2020

High Court To Rule On Dudu Myeni Delinquency Matter

Former SAA Chairperson Dudu Myeni. Picture: GCIS.

5 mins ago 1 min read

The High Court in Pretoria will on Tuesday rule on whether former South African Airways (SAA) board chair Dudu Myeni can appeal a decision preventing her from blocking Outa from her delinquency case.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) wants Myeni declared a delinquent director, accusing her of bringing SAA to its knees.

After a day of arguments on Monday, Outa’s lawyer Carol Steinberg asked the court to allow the trial to finally begin.

Steinberg said there were no grounds to delay the matter pending the outcome of the appeal by Myeni’s legal team.

Outa’s Stefanie Fick said Myeni was using delay tactics.

But Advocate Nqabayethu Buthelezi said his client had every right to appeal.

The court is expected to rule on whether Myeni can appeal. Should she lose, she is likely to petition the Supreme Court of Appeal.

EWN

