High Court Rules that the UK’s Controversial Plan to Send Asylum Seekers to Rwanda is Legal

The British government has reached an agreement with Rwanda that would deport migrants who arrived in Britain illegally on a one-way trip to Rwanda, a country with a questionable human rights record, to have their asylum claims processed. Under Britain’s agreement with Rwanda, applicants granted asylum would be eligible to remain in Rwanda but would not be eligible to return to Britain. Britain had to cancel the first flight to Rwanda in June after the European Court of Human Right blocked the move, saying that the plan carried “a real risk of irreversible harm.” Human rights groups say Britain’s pact with Rwanda is inhumane and the African nation does not have the capacity to process the claims.

SOURCE: VOA

