High Court Rules that the UK’s Controversial Plan to Send Asylum Seekers to Rwanda is Legal

The British government has reached an agreement with Rwanda that would deport migrants who arrived in Britain illegally on a one-way trip to Rwanda, a country with a questionable human rights record, to have their asylum claims processed. Under Britain’s agreement with Rwanda, applicants granted asylum would be eligible to remain in Rwanda but would not be eligible to return to Britain. Britain had to cancel the first flight to Rwanda in June after the European Court of Human Right blocked the move, saying that the plan carried “a real risk of irreversible harm.” Human rights groups say Britain’s pact with Rwanda is inhumane and the African nation does not have the capacity to process the claims.
SOURCE: VOA
More Stories
South Africa’s Ramaphosa Endorsed for Second Term
Accra Starts Tightening its Belt after IMF Deal
Dutch PM Apologises for Colonial Past
Less than 10% of the Tunisian Electorate Voted
Analysts Warn of More Protests Ahead of Liberia’s 2023 Elections
President Ruto Wants to Revive Kenya Airways into Financial Stability in his First Year in Office
A Look at the Role of the Mediator in African Conflicts
Africa Fights Back Against Wildlife Poachers, But Drought Is Devastating
Benin Hopes to Market itself as a Destination for Afro-descendant Tourists in the Diaspora
The Best African Films of 2022
Lagos Space Programme is Reconnecting African Fashion to Yoruba Traditions
2022 Was the Year of Asake