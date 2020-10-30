High Court Grants Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi Bail

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Friday granted former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi bail.
Agrizzi was denied bail by the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court earlier this month.
Agrizzi faces charges of fraud and corruption.
News24 reported on 22 October that Agrizzi had suffered a heart attack the day before. His lawyers argued that his medial condition called for a release on bail. And that the previous denial of bail was unfair because he had no previous convictions and had cooperated with investigations and the state capture commission.
