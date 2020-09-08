iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

High Court Grants Clicks Interdict Against EFF

Photo Credit: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter

1 hour ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has granted retailer Clicks an interdict against the EFF.

The party has been ordered to stop intimidating Clicks employees and customers.

The EFF has also been ordered to stop inciting violence against Clicks operators.

Last week, in a campaign run on Clicks’ website an advert classified two black women’s hair as, “dry and damaged” and “frizzy and dull”, while the two white women’s hair were classified as “fine and flat hair” as well as “normal hair”.

In response to the advert, the EFF staged nationwide protests against Clicks.

Clicks said 425 stores had been affected across the country and that it was too early to assess the nature of the damage.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

4 min read

Urgent Action Needed To Protect SA’s Potato Industry

59 seconds ago
1 min read

DA Calls On SAPS To Act Decisively

2 hours ago
1 min read

Minister Mkhize Confirms Total Of 639 362 Cases Of COVID-19

2 hours ago
2 min read

Minister Ntshavheni Rejects Apology By Clicks Management

2 hours ago
1 min read

Thuli Madonsela Weighs In On Clicks Debate

3 hours ago
1 min read

Load-Shedding Suspended Until 4pm

3 hours ago
2 min read

Ramaphosa Pays Tribute To Achmat Dangor

1 day ago
3 min read

Minister Madikizela Intervenes In WC Taxi Violence

1 day ago
1 min read

Corruption erodes the image of South Africa – Mabuza

1 day ago
6 min read

We Will Not Let The Women Of South Africa Down – Ramaphosa

1 day ago
2 min read

EFF Shutdown Of Clicks To Continue

1 day ago
1 min read

SA COVID-19 Update In Numbers

1 day ago

You may have missed

4 min read

Urgent Action Needed To Protect SA’s Potato Industry

59 seconds ago
4 min read

85% Of SA Wallets Hit Hard By COVID – 10 Tips To Spring Clean Your Budget And Avoid Disaster

6 mins ago
3 min read

Do The Homework Before Choosing An Online School

16 mins ago
1 min read

High Court Grants Clicks Interdict Against EFF

1 hour ago