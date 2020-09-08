High Court Grants Clicks Interdict Against EFF

Share with your network!

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has granted retailer Clicks an interdict against the EFF.

The party has been ordered to stop intimidating Clicks employees and customers.

The EFF has also been ordered to stop inciting violence against Clicks operators.

Last week, in a campaign run on Clicks’ website an advert classified two black women’s hair as, “dry and damaged” and “frizzy and dull”, while the two white women’s hair were classified as “fine and flat hair” as well as “normal hair”.

In response to the advert, the EFF staged nationwide protests against Clicks.

Clicks said 425 stores had been affected across the country and that it was too early to assess the nature of the damage.

CLICKS wins interim interdict against the @EFFSouthAfrica – which blocks it from “intimidating and threatening” Clicks employees, Clicks customers and “inciting violence against the ordinary commercial operations” of Clicks

