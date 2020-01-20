Mon. Jan 20th, 2020

Herman Mashaba Aims To Attract 18 Million South Africans Who Didn’t Vote

Former Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba.

Former Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba on Sunday said his new political party aimed to attract the 18 million South Africans who didn’t vote in last year’s national election.

Mashaba resigned from the Democratic Alliance in October, saying it was not the same party that he joined in 2014.

After months of speculation, Mashaba has confirmed that he will be launching a political party in June this year.

He said many South Africans were looking for a new political home.

“We just had elections seven months ago, 18 million South Africans did not register to vote. We do not have a single political party that responds to them. We need to ensure that we bring them into the political environment.”

EWN

