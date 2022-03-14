Heritage Trips to Africa Just Got Easier

Certified Africa is a Black-owned travel agency that books all-in-one private and group travel experiences to the African continent. Founded by the young husband and wife team, Kristin Tellis Quaye (African American) & Nii Armah Quaye (Ghanaian), the company utilizes their connections and network on the African continent to curate authentic and exclusive experiences for travelers to multiple African countries such as Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Tanzania, and Egypt. Now, the company is teaming up with United Airlines to create convenient options for travelers looking to visit Africa for African heritage experiences. On teaming up with Certified Africa, United Airlines reinforces its presence in the African continent. Last year, the airline company launched three new nonstop routes to Africa, with direct flights from the U.S. to Accra, Ghana, and Lagos, Nigeria.
SOURCE: TRAVEL NOIRE
