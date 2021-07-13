iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Here’s Why Thousands of Zimbabweans are Locked Out of Benefits

6 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Being locked out of citizenship in the southern African country is an issue for an estimated 300,000 Zimbabweans, according to Amnesty International. Mashava has survived by street trading. Born in Chipinge to a Mozambican father who returned home and a Zimbabwean mother who died young, his five children are on track to inherit his statelessness. “Getting an ID has always been tough because my father’s relatives are in Mozambique and there is no way of getting in contact with them. No one knows exactly where they are,” Mashava says from his home in Hopley, six miles (10km) from the centre of the capital, Harare. Although section 43 of the constitution of Zimbabwe gives anyone born in Zimbabwe to parents who are citizens of any Southern African Development Community (SADC) state – including Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and South Africa – the right to citizenship, the legislation is yet to be aligned to the new constitution.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Nigeria Pulled Off One of the Greatest Upsets in International Basketball History

6 hours ago
2 min read

How Focusing on People Turned Orange Around

6 hours ago
1 min read

Tunis Calls for Help in Covid-19 Battle

6 hours ago
1 min read

Ivorian Women Go Organic to Preserve Yield

6 hours ago
1 min read

Rwanda Rattles Southern African Governments by Beating them to the Battlefield

6 hours ago
1 min read

How Lockdown Affected Family Planning across Africa

6 hours ago
1 min read

Lilongwe Approves AstraZeneca to Fight Pandemic

6 hours ago
1 min read

Muted Celebrations for Abiy’s Landslide Win

6 hours ago
1 min read

Troops Deployed after a Weekend of Chaos in South Africa

6 hours ago
1 min read

Congo Celebrates 70 Years of Creating Art

6 days ago
1 min read

Blockchain Technology Spurs Egyptian Startup’s Growth

6 days ago
1 min read

Ghana’s Opposition Calls Out Police Brutality

6 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Unrest Causes Vaccination Challenges

3 hours ago
1 min read

KZN Violence Death Toll Rises To 26

3 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa’s Speech Uninspiring – Steenhuisen

3 hours ago
2 min read

SA Reports 11 182 New COVID-19 Cases

3 hours ago