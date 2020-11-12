Here’s Why this Nigerian Novel Forms a Staple in your Book Collection

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s novel Half of a Yellow Sun has been voted the best book to have won the Women’s Prize for Fiction in its 25-year history. The Nigerian-born author, who won the prize in 2007, was chosen in a public vote from a list of all 25 winners. Other past winners include Zadie Smith, the late Andrea Levy, Lionel Shriver, Rose Tremain and Maggie O’Farrell. The one-off award marks the anniversary of the prize, formerly known as the Orange Prize and the Bailey’s Prize. Half of a Yellow Sun is set in Nigeria during the Biafran War, exploring the end of colonialism, ethnic allegiances, class, race and female empowerment. Published in 2006, it has received global acclaim. Adichie said: “I’m especially moved to be voted Winner of Winners because this is the prize that first brought a wide readership to my work – and has also introduced me to the work of many talented writers.”
SOURCE: BBC
More Stories
Egypt’s First Formal Network of Angel Investors
Africa’s Eating Choices Gives Rise to More Illnesses
The Role of Social Media when Africans are Fed Up
Luanda Nips Demos in the Bud
A Chilling Effect on Media Investigations in Mozambique
Saving Nairobi’s Ecological Landmark
Uniting for the Sake of Ivory Coast
Nigeria’s Small Businesses Have Been Hit Hard
Africa Remembers Ghana’s Rawlings
A Form of Activism to Highlight the Struggles of Malian Women and Girls
One of the Biggest Diamonds Ever found has been Unearthed in Botswana
Nigerian Businessman Looks to Invest in Zimbabwe’s Platinum Mines