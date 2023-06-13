Here’s Why Animal Farm has been Translated into Shona

Like the pigs in the classic 1945 novel by English writer George Orwell, the country’s post-liberation leaders have hijacked a revolution that was once rooted in righteous outrage. In Zimbabwe, the revolution was against colonialism and its practices of extraction and exploitation. Animal Farm’s relevance is echoed in celebrated young Zimbabwean author NoViolet Bulawayo’s recent novel Glory. Her satirical take on Zimbabwe’s 2017 coup and the fall of Mugabe is also narrated through animals. And visual artist Admire Kamudzengerere founded Animal Farm Artist Residency in Chitungwiza as a space for creative experimentation. It’s within this context that a group of Zimbabwean writers, led by novelist and lawyer Petina Gappah and poet Tinashe Muchuri, have translated Animal Farm into Shona, the country’s most widely spoken language. A dozen writers contributed to the translation of Chimurenga Chemhuka (Animal Revolution) over five years.
SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION
More Stories
A Once Profitable Practice has been Affected by Modernity
From Amapiano Tunes to Burna Boy: Here’s Everything That Went Down at Afro Nation Miami
Who Owns the Benin Bronzes? The Answer Just Got More Complicated
This Chef Visited 48 African Countries to Create a new ‘Afro-Fusion’ Cuisine
From a Galaxy Far, Far Away to Cape Town: Star Wars Reimagined
Counteract: Francis Kéré’s Unconventional Take on West African Architecture at the Biennale
Botswana’s Ongoing Allure as an Exceptional Safari Destination
Latest Edition of Cameroon Fashion Design Looks through Africa’s Sartorial History
No Matter your Fitness Level, You’ll be able to Enjoy the Magic of Trekking in Namibia
Travellers Looking for Unforgettable Stays across Mzansi Can Now Search on New App called Viya
Basotho Cuisine to the World
Up-to-date and Easily Reachable through Open-access Publication Information on Africa’s Trade