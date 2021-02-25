Here’s to the People! MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet Salutes its Everyday Heroes With New Campaign

Share with your network!

MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet’s new Here’s to the People Campaign celebrates the “everyday heroes” who have supported the community loyalty programme, a leader in the South African community upliftment, to the tune of R760 million over the last 23 years. The campaign puts all the “faceless” supporters front and centre, encouraging new ‘supporters’ to also become everyday heroes by joining the movement that does so much good for those who need it most across South Africa.

Since its inception, MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet has contributed to thousands of schools and charitable organisations around the country, with their work recently recognised at the 2020 South African Loyalty Awards, where the brand took home the titles of both Best Loyalty Programme of the Year – Open Category and the Best Community or Environmental Initiative of the Year.

Now MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet is turning its attention to its supporters who make all this possible, those everyday heroes who always remember to swipe their MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet cards every time they shop at any of programme’s retail partners, including Woolworths, Engen, Loot.co.za, Bidvest Waltons, Builders and more. They are proof that every swipe can make a big impact, and at no cost to the supporter..

MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet has selected some of its loyal supporters to drive home the message that those playing such an important part in improving the lives of people, the planet and the animals who share our beautiful country are ordinary people. The supporters were purposely selected at random, to reinforce the fact that these everyday heroes are just like anyone else, and they will be represented with specially created portraits of themselves painted by renowned local artists Sindiso Nyoni and Ishaarah Arnold, well-known for their work with local and multinational brands and institutions. Their renditions of the heroes are set to inspire other everyday heroes to join in making a difference where it’s most needed.

“This campaign may be one of the most important we have done so far. To show our millions of everyday heroes that we see and appreciate the contribution they have made, and continue to make, is something that we hope will inspire other people across the country to also become MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet supporters,” says Pieter Twine, General Manager of the community loyalty programme.

“Many people are under the mis-conception that a lot of time or money is required to make a difference to something they care about. We want to highlight and emphasise to them that it doesn’t have to cost a single extra cent, and yet the joint impact of supporters coming together in numbers can be phenomenal, as that is what truly makes a difference.”

To join MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet visit myschool.co.za or download the app. Every time you shop at one of their retail partners, a portion of your spend will be given to a school or cause of your choice – at no additional cost to you. It is simple, quick and easy to become a part of our everyday heroes, join today and be the difference.

