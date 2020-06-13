Here’s the Latest on Air Travel to Africa

Share with your network!

From 1 June 2020, the Seychelles gradually started reopening its borders to visitors from low-risk countries travelling via private jets and direct chartered flights. The government of Tanzania announced on 18 May 2020 that it will lift the ban on international flights arriving and departing from the country. Scheduled and non-scheduled international flights will reopen from 1 July 2020. Namibia has suspended the issuance of visitor visas on arrival and implemented a travel ban on foreign nationals from coronavirus-affected countries such as China, Iran, Korea, UK, USA, Japan, and the Schengen states. The Kenyan government has extended the ban on international flights for a further 30 days, as from 7 June 2020. While borders to Rwanda are currently closed to international travellers, businesses within the country are starting to resume operations.

SOURCE: GO2AFRICA

