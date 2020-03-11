Wed. Mar 11th, 2020

Here’s how Nigeria can Embed Digital Literacy in its Primary School Curriculum

Firstly, the Nigeria Certificate in Education curriculum, the minimum qualification for teaching at the basic education levels in Nigeria, should be revised to include digital literacy, in particular coding. The second step would be to revise the framework for teacher registration in the country. The Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria needs to be much more proactive in validating teaching licences, providing instructional materials and supporting professional development. Thirdly, the curriculum needs revision to include digital literacy. To survive and thrive in the 21st century, Nigeria must teach digital literacy without breaking the bank. Entrepreneurial and even playful thinking is needed here. Being able to develop the intelligence of machines can bring significant benefits to African countries across several sectors. There are numerous examples in health and agriculture.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

