iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Here’s a List of the Cape’s Winter Wine Festivals

5 hours ago 1 min read

The town of Tulbagh gets adorned in Christmas decorations and glittering lights and of course, Christmas trees, for a weekend in June. Restaurants serving traditional Christmas dinners and a ‘Rock with Santa Party’ held at the town theatre are some of the events on offer to get you jolly this Christmas in Winter. What was formerly called ‘Calitzdorp Uncorked,’ the port capital of South Africa has rebranded its festival that gives you the opportunity to savour the many ports on offer, a perfect winter aperitif. This year’s event will include live music, guided walks, performances and of course, wine and port tasting with your own ‘Calitzdrop Expressed Passport’, which will give you access to tastings and transport between farms.
 
SOURCE: GETAWAY

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

A Celebration of African Heritage and Future

5 hours ago
1 min read

Exploring Mauritius for the First Time

5 hours ago
1 min read

Packing for a Safari is a Science

5 hours ago
1 min read

Ethiopia is One of the Most Popular Cities to Live in for Expats Seeking Luxury and Cheap Living

5 hours ago
1 min read

Creators on the Cusp: Meet Roye Okupe, Father of African Superheroes 

5 hours ago
1 min read

The Designers Kickstarting Africa’s Style Revolution

5 hours ago
1 min read

This Wildlife Photographer Doesn’t Just Shoot Landscapes – She’s Changing Them at the Same Time

5 hours ago
1 min read

How a New Generation of Black Chefs Earned a Seat at the Table of French Haute Cuisine

5 hours ago
1 min read

Burna Boy Chats to Trevor Noah Ahead of MSG Headlining Show

5 hours ago
1 min read

Reflecting Africa’s Tech Sector’s Evolution

1 day ago
1 min read

Africa is One of the Biggest Consumer for Bubbly

1 day ago
1 min read

Private Wealth Held in Africa is Expected to Leap 38% Over the Next Decade

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Ukraine War Will Hit Poor South Africans in pocket – Steenhuisen

2 hours ago
1 min read

Hopes Of Finding Loved Ones After KZN Floods Fade

2 hours ago
1 min read

Zondo Recommendations Are Stupid – Koko

2 hours ago
1 min read

NICD Reports 3 838 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer