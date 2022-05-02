Here’s a List of the Cape’s Winter Wine Festivals

The town of Tulbagh gets adorned in Christmas decorations and glittering lights and of course, Christmas trees, for a weekend in June. Restaurants serving traditional Christmas dinners and a ‘Rock with Santa Party’ held at the town theatre are some of the events on offer to get you jolly this Christmas in Winter. What was formerly called ‘Calitzdorp Uncorked,’ the port capital of South Africa has rebranded its festival that gives you the opportunity to savour the many ports on offer, a perfect winter aperitif. This year’s event will include live music, guided walks, performances and of course, wine and port tasting with your own ‘Calitzdrop Expressed Passport’, which will give you access to tastings and transport between farms.
SOURCE: GETAWAY
The town of Tulbagh gets adorned in Christmas decorations and glittering lights and of course, Christmas trees, for a weekend in June. Restaurants serving traditional Christmas dinners and a ‘Rock with Santa Party’ held at the town theatre are some of the events on offer to get you jolly this Christmas in Winter. What was formerly called ‘Calitzdorp Uncorked,’ the port capital of South Africa has rebranded its festival that gives you the opportunity to savour the many ports on offer, a perfect winter aperitif. This year’s event will include live music, guided walks, performances and of course, wine and port tasting with your own ‘Calitzdrop Expressed Passport’, which will give you access to tastings and transport between farms.
More Stories
A Celebration of African Heritage and Future
Exploring Mauritius for the First Time
Packing for a Safari is a Science
Ethiopia is One of the Most Popular Cities to Live in for Expats Seeking Luxury and Cheap Living
Creators on the Cusp: Meet Roye Okupe, Father of African Superheroes
The Designers Kickstarting Africa’s Style Revolution
This Wildlife Photographer Doesn’t Just Shoot Landscapes – She’s Changing Them at the Same Time
How a New Generation of Black Chefs Earned a Seat at the Table of French Haute Cuisine
Burna Boy Chats to Trevor Noah Ahead of MSG Headlining Show
Reflecting Africa’s Tech Sector’s Evolution
Africa is One of the Biggest Consumer for Bubbly
Private Wealth Held in Africa is Expected to Leap 38% Over the Next Decade