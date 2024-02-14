Here is Everything you Need to Know about Taking the Plunge in Devil’s Pool

It’s one of the highlights of Victoria Falls, as it allows visitors to witness a breathtaking view you cannot safely see pretty much anywhere else in the world. However, the excursion is not without its risks and is definitely not for the faint of heart. Devil’s Pool is formed by a natural rock wall that blocks off a portion of the falls, allowing visitors to swim right up to the edge of the precipice during the dry season when water levels are lower. The pool sits at the very edge of Victoria Falls, with incredible views of the powerful waterfall known as “The Smoke That Thunders.” However, swimming in the pool is only safely possible during the dry season (mid-August to mid-December).



