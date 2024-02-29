Here in Africa, Betting is Big Business 

In many regions and estimates suggest the online gambling market in Africa could reach 7.1 million users by 2028, generating billions in revenue. However, gambling participation and regulations vary significantly across different regions and countries. While some countries have established gambling industries, others have bans or restrictions. Studies have shown participation rates exceeding 70% among youth in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The gambling scene in Africa – in the parts where the hobby is allowed to be enjoyed, that is – is a heady mix of physical casinos and an ever-growing mobile sector driven by increasing mobile phone ownership. Estimates suggest between 44% and 65% of the population owns a mobile phone, with smartphone ownership reaching 23%.



SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER