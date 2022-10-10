Here are the Top Hotels and Resorts in Africa

Home to one of the most captivating wildlife and landscapes on the planet, Africa has no shortage of spectacular safaris and sprawling sandy stretches of land. And with the region cheerfully welcoming travellers again, the hotels that accompany them are more than ready to make a roaring return. A surge in interest for wildlife-watching and nature-based experiences are perhaps the reasons behind hotels in South Africa gaining dominance however, blissfully remote lodges in Zambia, Zimbabwe and high-flyer hideaway Giraffe Manor in Kenya have gracefully leapt in. Meanwhile in Northern Africa, apart from an unsurprising appearance from a Tunisian stay, only the dreamiest riads in Morocco were picked, perhaps owing to the spellbinding Moorish architecture.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELLER

Share with your network!