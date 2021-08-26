Here Are Five Ways You Can Save A Life During Your Lunch Break This Week

We all want to make a difference. Most people will jump at the chance to help someone in need, we just need to know what to do, or who needs help. Giving back also doesn’t have to mean spending large amounts of money, or sacrificing time you don’t really have. Sometimes we can make a huge difference right in the middle of an ordinary day.

Here are five ways you could save a life during your lunch break this week:

Every bite counts – help the fight against malaria with chocolate

In 2019, South African brands, Goodbye Malaria & NOVA Chocolate teamed up to launch a range of sugar free, fat free, taste-good, does-good, artisanal dark chocolate that uses ethically sourced ingredients called “Every Bite Counts”. The two existing flavors have helped raise much needed funds for priority malaria elimination programmes in Southern Africa as well as created increased advocacy through the sales of the chocolate bars. The dark chocolate range has been a ‘vegan’ and slimmer’s favourite treat.

They have now introduced two new milk variants, namely; Salted Caramel Flavour as well as Coconut Flavour. Available in both 40g as well as 100g. Grab a chocolate along with the rest of your meal during your next lunch run at the office. Visit shop.goodbyemalaria.com to shop their wide range of causal merchandise and contribute towards meaningful change.

Give back to charity – at no extra cost to you

There is no simpler way to give back than swiping a card with your shop. MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet is a programme that supports thousands of charitable causes and schools across South Africa. Every time you swipe your card at participating retail partners, a portion of your spend is donated to a cause of your choice, at no cost to you.

You can sign up to donate to organisations that help children in need, shelters that provide care for abandoned animals, and so much more. Visit www.myschool.co.za to sign up now, and shop at any of their retail partners including Woolworths, loot.co.za, Builders, Engen and more.

Buy lunch for two

If you spend your days working at the office again, consider buying lunch for someone who may need it too. We very often become desensitized to the homelessness we see in South Africa, and forget that something as simple as a sandwich can make the world of difference to someone. The next time you pop out to the convenience store, take the time to buy an extra meal to offer someone who needs it.

Online shopping with a cause

Stuck on gifts to buy for your loved ones? Consider getting one that will make a tangible difference in the lives of people living in vulnerable conditions. Support South Africa’s great causes that make a significant difference in the lives who most need our help. A Relate bracelet is the perfect gift for someone with a social conscience. Not only are they attractive on your wrist, but this 100% not-for-profit social enterprise donates the majority of its revenue to credible causes – and creates desperately needed income opportunities.

You can visit https://www.relate.org.za/ to purchase bracelets, starting at only R30! Alternatively, you can visit their participating stores including Woolworths, to make a purchase.

Give someone a warm bed to sleep in

Quicket and The Haven Night Shelter have teamed up to create the shelter passport, enabling anyone to go online and buy a passport filled with printable, charity-ready reprieve for those in need. Each ticket guarantees the grateful recipient a hot meal, a shower and a bed for the night (provided there is one free) at any Haven night shelter in the Western Cape.

In addition, they’ll receive access to the assistance the Haven provides, such as social services and helping to get people back on their feet. Each passport contains five tickets priced at R12 per ticket, and they never expire.

