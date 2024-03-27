Best-selling author of The Global Brand CEO, renowned thought leader and international speaker Frank van den Driest, will be presenting a global keynote in-person at the Conference on the 19 September.

Frank is the co-founder of the Institute for Real Growth (IRG), an organisation aimed at providing a variety of innovative programmes to connect leaders with peers and experts and foster an environment conducive to more humanised growth strategies.

In recent years the concept of business growth has changed as organisations look beyond just delivering dividends to shareholders – and more towards how they can contribute to addressing escalating social issues.

At this year’s Conference, Frank will provide insight on how those driving marketing agendas can facilitate a more human-centric and multi- stakeholder approach to business – one that focuses on employees, consumers and communities without losing focus on a company’s financial growth.

Recent IRG research found that those companies that performed best on revenue growth also cared most about the growth of their people (and their communities). The humanising shift is one that should permeate any organisation, from encouraging employees’ passions to creating brands with purpose that can authentically engage with consumers.

A self-proclaimed pragmatist, van den Driest has facilitated countless practical and purpose-led growth journeys for leading global brands. Tebogo Motsepe, Executive Head: Marketing Strategy at Nedbank, the conference naming sponsor, has experienced the IRG programme first hand.

“I greatly benefited from Frank’s vast knowledge and creative thinking, particularly when it comes to how marketing can play a crucial role in driving business growth in South Africa,” he said.

Frank’s skills go well beyond the boardroom. He has co-authored a number of respected Harvard Business Review articles and is an accomplished author of several books. His expertise has made him a much sought-after global keynote speaker on the stages of Cannes Lions, BrandWeek, ESOMAR, the MMA, the ARF, and PMRG.

The conference will be held at t Focus Rooms, Modderfontein Johannesburg https://focusrooms.co.za/ OR online on the 19th September 2024.

In-person tickets priced at R3000 (excl VAT) until 31 May 2024.

Limited seats available

Virtual tickets priced at R1 499 (excl VAT).

For more information visit: www.imcconference.com