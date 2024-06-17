Helen Zille Chairperson of the Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Council, Reassures Party’s Supporters

Helen Zille, Chairperson of the Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Council, reassured the party’s supporters that their principles remain intact despite forming a government with the African National Congress (ANC). The finalization of the Government of National Unity (GNU) agreement on Friday marks a significant step, where the DA and ANC will collaborate to govern. This partnership entails members of Parliament from both parties taking up ministerial roles in the 7th administration.

Zille emphasized that this decision was made in the best interest of all South Africans. She underscored the DA’s commitment to preventing what they termed a “doomsday coalition” involving the ANC, MK (uMkhonto weSizwe Party), and EFF (Economic Freedom Fighters) from assuming power, which they believed would jeopardize the nation’s hopes and aspirations.

Signatures from other parties expected to join the GNU, such as the Inkatha Freedom Party and Patriotic Alliance, are still pending.