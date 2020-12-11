iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Hefty Investment for the Expansion of Africa’s Data Centres

19 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) has joined a push into Africa’s rapidly growing data storage market with a $300 million investment in the data storage arm of Johannesburg-based Liquid Telecom. Zimbabwean telecoms billionaire Strive Masiyiwa, whose Econet Group controls Liquid, has already staked the potential of investment into data centres in South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria. The African region’s data centre market, which currently accounts for just 1% of global available capacity, is expected to grow to $3 billion by 2025, building on a robust growth rate of more than 12% per year. The DFC now wants its $300 million investment to go into “acquisition and expansion of existing data centre assets” in Kenya and South Africa as well as to facilitate ADC’s “entry into new markets” in the region. This will be through development, construction and operation of data centres.

SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Nigerian Coffee Brand Drives Change with One Cup of Java

18 seconds ago
1 min read

An Oasis for Moroccan Hackers

3 mins ago
1 min read

Investing in Paradise, Holiday Homes with Added Second Passport Benefits for South Africans

4 mins ago
2 min read

Sokowatch Goes Green for Ugandan Expansion

9 mins ago
1 min read

Facebook and Its Plans for Africa

12 mins ago
1 min read

Kenyan Smart Addressing Startup Solves Lack of Postal Addressing Infrastructure

13 mins ago
1 min read

Ivorian Banker Joins Vatican Council for Inclusive Capitalism

14 mins ago
1 min read

The Rush for Golden Visas among Rich Nigerians

16 mins ago
1 min read

McKinsey & Co. Joins Firms Ensnared in South Africa’s Graft Probe

22 mins ago
1 min read

Getting Nigerian Fathers Involved in Diaper Duty

1 day ago
1 min read

Sudan’s Off the U.S Terror List, What Next?

1 day ago
1 min read

Investing in Paradise, Holiday Homes with Added Second Passport Benefits for South Africans

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Nigerian Coffee Brand Drives Change with One Cup of Java

18 seconds ago
1 min read

An Oasis for Moroccan Hackers

3 mins ago
1 min read

Investing in Paradise, Holiday Homes with Added Second Passport Benefits for South Africans

4 mins ago
2 min read

Sokowatch Goes Green for Ugandan Expansion

9 mins ago