iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Heckingbottom Named Blades Interim Boss After Wilder’s Exit

Photo Credit: Reuters/Lee Smith/Files

3 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Sheffield United, Under-23 manager, Paul Heckingbottom, will take charge of the first team for the rest of the Premier League season after Chris Wilder’s departure on Saturday, the club said.

Wilder left the bottom club by mutual consent after nearly five years in charge, with the team announcing his exit on their website after rumours had circulated for 24 hours that the 53-year-old would be leaving.

Heckingbottom, who has previously managed Barnsley, Leeds United and Hibernian, will take charge of the Blades for the first time in Sunday’s league fixture against third-placed Leicester City, the club said in a statement.

He will be assisted by former Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall, Alan Knill and the team’s current backroom staff.

“It’s a great honour to be considered to lead this club until the end of the season and I thank the board for putting their trust in me,” Heckingbottom said.

“We have a lot of work to do but have a great support network, all of whom will bring valuable knowledge and experience, as we look to finish the season strongly.”

The Blades have won only four of their 28 games and are rooted to the bottom of the table with 14 points, four behind West Bromwich Albion and 12 adrift of the safety zone.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

The Voice Of Formula One Dies At 97

2 hours ago
2 min read

Van Dijk, Gomez Unlikely To Play In Euros – Klopp

3 hours ago
2 min read

Ronaldo Exit Rumours Just Normal Uproar – Pirlo

3 hours ago
2 min read

Man City Brush Fulham Aside

3 hours ago
1 min read

Burnley Take Leap Towards Safety With Win At Everton

3 hours ago
2 min read

England Snatch Late Six Nations Win Over France

16 hours ago
3 min read

Wales Crushing Italy In Six Nations

16 hours ago
1 min read

Relegation-Threatened West Brom Lose To Palace

17 hours ago
1 min read

Chelsea Held To Goalless Draw At Leeds United

20 hours ago
1 min read

Ricciardo Pleased With McLaren’s Smooth Start To Testing

1 day ago
2 min read

Premier League Chief Hopes Fans Can Return By End Of Season

1 day ago
2 min read

McIlroy Set To Miss Cut At Players Championship

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Eskom Extends Load-Shedding To Wednesday

28 mins ago
1 min read

ANC Caucus Supports Public Protector Inquiry

2 hours ago
1 min read

SA Records 1 541 New COVID-19 Cases

2 hours ago
2 min read

The Voice Of Formula One Dies At 97

2 hours ago