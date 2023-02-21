Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc Across Gauteng

The Water and Sanitation Department has recommended to residents living along Gauteng’s river banks that they should Evacuate or move to higher ground.
Persistent rain continues to wreak havoc in the Vaal Dam area where 12 floodgates have been opened to ease pressure.
A national State of Disaster has been declared in Gauteng.
Communities are being urged to remain vigilant.
