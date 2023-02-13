iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Heavy Rains Dampen South Africa’s Kruger Experience

18 hours ago 1 min read

Some of the camps and roads in the southern part of the Kruger National Park (KNP) remain temporarily closed due to the recent heavy rains. South African National Parks (SANParks) has advised guests not to use any gravel roads and to stay on the tar. Guests are further advised not to open or travel on any roads which have been closed and not to cross any low-water bridges as the dangers of being washed away remain high. All-access gates into Kruger National Park are open, except Crocodile Bridge, and guests can enter and exit the South of the park from the open gates. The route directly from Lower Sabie to Skukuza remains inaccessible; whilst travelling between Satara and Skukuza or Lower Sabie is not possible at this stage.

GETAWAY

