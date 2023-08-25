Heavy Rains And Gale Force Winds Lash Parts Of Cape Town

Some Cape Town suburbs were affected by heavy rains and gale-force winds on Thursday night.

This as a cold front is expected to make landfall over the weekend.

The weather office has also warned of rough seas and tall waves.

The City of Cape Town said gale force winds affected properties in Athry Walk and Phillans Walk in Hanover Park where emergency services were on scene on Friday, conducting assessments.

Several roofs were blown off houses and at least three people sustained minor injuries.

Meanwhile, humanitarian aid group, Gift of the Givers said it was inundated with calls for help from affected residents who claimed that a mini tornado swept through Hanover Park.

But the City’s Safety and Security Mayco Member, JP Smith, said claims of a tornado affecting the area could only be verified by the South African Weather Service.