iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Heavy rain adds to the strain on the power grid: Eskom

19 seconds ago 1 min read

The recent heavy rains across the country, according to Eskom, have put enormous strain on the national grid, exacerbating the ongoing power crisis.

The power utility announced that stage 6 load shedding would be reinstated from 8 p.m. on Sunday until 5 a.m. on Monday, after which it would be reduced to stage 4 until further notice.

Eskom then reversed its decision, stating that it would remain on stage 6 until further notice.

The power utility cited another breakdown of generating units, some of which were caused by a lack of coal supply.

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Masemola, SA’s top cop, insists that progress is being made against gun violence.

12 mins ago
1 min read

Residents blame Rand Water for the’man-made’ floods in the Vaal

25 mins ago
1 min read

Outa Fears Karpowership Deal Will Be Pushed Through

3 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Arrives In Ethiopia Ahead Of African Union Summit

3 days ago
1 min read

President Defends State Of Disaster

3 days ago
1 min read

Winde Wants R1bn For Energy Crisis

3 days ago
1 min read

Government Concerned Over Gun Violence

4 days ago
1 min read

COPE Says Ramaphosa Has Failed

4 days ago
1 min read

No Answers For Families Devastated By Limpopo Horror Crash

4 days ago
1 min read

20 Killed In Limpopo Bus Crash

6 days ago
1 min read

State Of Disaster Declared Over Floods

6 days ago
2 min read

Russian Frigate Docks In SA Ahead Of Military Drills  

6 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Heavy rain adds to the strain on the power grid: Eskom

19 seconds ago
1 min read

Masemola, SA’s top cop, insists that progress is being made against gun violence.

12 mins ago
1 min read

Residents blame Rand Water for the’man-made’ floods in the Vaal

25 mins ago
3 min read

According To Chambers Research For 2023, Bowmans’ ‘Wide And International Network Of Lawyers … Is A Major Advantage’

3 hours ago

Share