Heavy rain adds to the strain on the power grid: Eskom

The recent heavy rains across the country, according to Eskom, have put enormous strain on the national grid, exacerbating the ongoing power crisis.

The power utility announced that stage 6 load shedding would be reinstated from 8 p.m. on Sunday until 5 a.m. on Monday, after which it would be reduced to stage 4 until further notice.

Eskom then reversed its decision, stating that it would remain on stage 6 until further notice.

The power utility cited another breakdown of generating units, some of which were caused by a lack of coal supply.

