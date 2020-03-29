Mar 29, 2020

Healthcare Workers Did Not Contract COVID-19 From Patients – Department

Mar 29, 2020 1 min read

EWN

The health department said health workers infected with COVID-19 in the country did not contract the virus from patients they were treating.

The department released a statement late on Saturday night announcing that 13 doctors in four provinces are among the latest confirmed cases of the virus.

There are currently 1,187 cases across the country and one fatality in the Western Cape.

The health ministry said it’s concerned about a number of healthcare workers who are among those with COVID-19.

The infected health workers are from Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Free State and Gauteng.

The department said they are all in good medical condition, with most of them showing mild or no symptoms.

A 70-year-old doctor in the frees state is in the intensive care unit at a hospital.

The department has emphasized that the workers came into contact with their family members, friends and other colleagues who had tested positive for COVID-19.

They have all been put in quarantine and are being monitored.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has expressed concern about these infections.

