Health Workers Are Not Prepared For Second Wave – Unions

The healthy system is under strain, according to the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa.
The union is calling on people to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols to help curb the spread of the Coronavirus.
Meanwhile, Nehawu is expected to meet with Health Minister, Dr Zweli on Tuesday.
The union’s general secretary, Zola Saphetha, says health workers are not prepared for the second wave.
“We are seeing something contrary that has been perpetuated to our society as we observe the impact of the second wave in summer,” he says.
“Before the second wave, there was an assumption that resulted in complacency as if the virus was going away.”
According to the union, society is not taking the virus seriously as they continue having mass gatherings.
