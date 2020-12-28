iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Health Workers Are Not Prepared For Second Wave – Unions

Deputy Minister Thembi Siweya and MEC’s Bandile Masuku and Panyaza Lesufi inspect Covid-19 Quarantine sites Photo Credit: GCIS

2 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The healthy system is under strain, according to the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa.

The union is calling on people to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols to help curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Nehawu is expected to meet with Health Minister, Dr Zweli on Tuesday.

The union’s general secretary, Zola Saphetha, says health workers are not prepared for the second wave.

“We are seeing something contrary that has been perpetuated to our society as we observe the impact of the second wave in summer,” he says.

“Before the second wave, there was an assumption that resulted in complacency as if the virus was going away.”

According to the union, society is not taking the virus seriously as they continue having mass gatherings.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Metrorail Suspends Services In Cape Town

2 hours ago
1 min read

Western Cape Hospitals Under Severe Pressure

2 hours ago
1 min read

SA Breaches One Million COVID-19 Cases

3 hours ago
1 min read

NCCC Meets As COVID-19 Cases Climb

16 hours ago
1 min read

Six Arrested For Mount Ayliff Shooting

1 day ago
1 min read

South Africa’s Positive Cases Rapidly Approaching 1 Million

1 day ago
1 min read

SANDF Searching For Mount Ayliff Suspects

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Hits Highest Daily Covid-19 Infections

2 days ago
1 min read

Lifeguards Attacked At KZN Beach

3 days ago
4 min read

No Evidence That SA Variant Is More Dangerous Than UK Variant

3 days ago
1 min read

SA COVID-19 Infections Increase By 14 305

3 days ago
2 min read

CoCT Reminds Public To Adhere To Festive Season Safety Advice

3 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

SA Tourism’s Lifesaving Initiative, Assisting The NSRI With Saving Lives On South African Waters

2 mins ago
1 min read

Metrorail Suspends Services In Cape Town

2 hours ago
1 min read

Health Workers Are Not Prepared For Second Wave – Unions

2 hours ago
1 min read

Western Cape Hospitals Under Severe Pressure

2 hours ago