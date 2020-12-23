Health Officials Warn Against COVID-19 ‘Miracle Cures’

Health authorities are urging people to be wary of so-called COVID-19 miracle cures.
Ivermectin has been touted as one of these cures.
But, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Saphra), says the drug is not approved for human use.
Sahpra says any attempts to import the drug are unlawful and that anyone caught doing so will be arrested.
It says there is no sound clinical evidence supporting its use in fighting COVID-19.
