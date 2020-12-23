iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Health Officials Warn Against COVID-19 ‘Miracle Cures’

UWC post-doctoral research fellow, Dr Tasnim Suliman, is studying live SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) samples to better understand the virus’ behaviour when exposed to e.g. antibodies and antiviral drug candidates. Picture: EWN

3 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Health authorities are urging people to be wary of so-called COVID-19 miracle cures.

Ivermectin has been touted as one of these cures.

But, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Saphra), says the drug is not approved for human use.

Sahpra says any attempts to import the drug are unlawful and that anyone caught doing so will be arrested. 

It says there is no sound clinical evidence supporting its use in fighting COVID-19.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

AfriForum Loses Bid To Reopen Beaches

3 hours ago
1 min read

Western Cape Could Ask For Military Help

3 hours ago
1 min read

Cape Town Tourism Sector Pleads For Compliance

3 hours ago
1 min read

9 501 New Cases Of COVID-19 Confirmed In SA

4 hours ago
1 min read

Public Protector Demands A Fair Process

1 day ago
1 min read

Some WC Hospitals Divert Patients Due To COVID-19 Spike

1 day ago
1 min read

Government Set To Intervene After Devasting Masiphumelele Fire

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Records 8 789 New Cases Of COVID-19

1 day ago
1 min read

SAA, SAAPA Negotiations Deadlocked

2 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Will Testify – Zondo

2 days ago
1 min read

Western Cape Hospitals Under Pressure

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Records 9 445 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Five Tips On How To Avoid Excessive Credit Spending This Festive Season

6 mins ago
3 min read

How To Celebrate And Keep Safe Socially This 2020 Festive Season

10 mins ago
1 min read

AfriForum Loses Bid To Reopen Beaches

3 hours ago
1 min read

Health Officials Warn Against COVID-19 ‘Miracle Cures’

3 hours ago