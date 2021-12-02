iAfrica

Health Officials Note Shorter Hospital Stays For Latest COVID-19 Spike

Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

Health officials are seeing shorter hospitalisations during the latest spike in COVID-19 cases.

The Ministerial Advisory Committee says most of the infections are among the youth.

Koleka Mlisana, co-chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee said: “The majority of the infections are in the younger groups. We are seeing an increase in hospitalisations. We don’t have enough data to analyse how severe these cases are.

“The length of the hospitalization is shorter. We’re probably looking at a milder form of cases. We’re watching to see and document. Gauteng province needs to make sure that the resurgence plans that are in place should start kicking in.”

