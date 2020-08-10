iAfrica

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize Disputes Claims That He Owns PPE Manufacturing Company

3 seconds ago 1 min read

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has disputed claims suggesting that he owned a company that manufactures personal protective equipment. His statement came after several ANC politicians and government Ministers, as well as MEC’s, were linked to corruption relating to the procurement of PPE by government.

In a statement released on Monday morning, Mkhize referred to the allegations as fake news.

“We would like to categorically state that Minister Mkhize does not own a PPE manufacturing company nor is he involved in any way in the manufacturing of PPE. In anticipation of any further emergence of fake news, we also categorically state that nobody in Minister Mkhize’s family is in the business of manufacturing, selling or distribution of PPE.

We hope that this clarifies the matter and that all individuals that are either the originators of this content or those who have advanced the content by sharing or commenting will take the opportunity to immediately remove the content from their platforms and issue an apology to the Minister and to the public for advancing fake news,” reads the statement.

