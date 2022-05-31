iAfrica

Health Dept Provides Clarity On Proof Of Vaccination For Travellers

AP via VOANews

4 mins ago 1 min read

There has been mass confusion for visitors to South Africa over COVID-19 vaccination certificates.

Last week, chaos erupted at some airports with travellers standing in long queues while their certificates were checked.  

The government later said any certificate will be accepted as long as it has a QR code that can be verified. 

