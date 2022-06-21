iAfrica

Health Dept Plans To Scrap Some Regulations

Photo by Dimitri Karastelev on Unsplash

54 mins ago 1 min read

Health Minister Joe Phaahla has recommended the dropping of some key Covid-19 rules.

These include the wearing of masks, limits on gatherings, and entry requirements.

He has now asked his MECs to comment on the proposal.

An apparent leaked Health Department memo suggests that we could soon see some rules being dropped, including the wearing of masks at indoor public gatherings and the cap on public gatherings.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla’s spokesperson, Doctor Tshwale, could not confirm the authenticity of the memo, but added that government had been in consultation over the current state of the pandemic and the accompanying restrictions.

