Health Department Urges Citizens To Vaccinate

People wearing protective masks sit ahead of a vaccination, as South Africa rolls out the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines to the elderly at the Munsieville Care for the Aged Centre outside Johannesburg, South Africa, May 17, 2021.

4 mins ago 1 min read

The Health Department is urging more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to help fight the pandemic.

Deputy Health Minister, Sibongiseni Dhlomo, says people will vastly reduce their chances of severe illness and death from COVID-19 if they are vaccinated.

This drive has gone hand in hand with the discovery of the Omicron which has pushed debate over mandatory vaccinations to the top of South Africa’s agenda, as rising infections bring the option into play.

For months the country has tried carrots to lure people to get jabs, from discounts at stores to cash prizes and free Uber rides.

And still, only one in four South Africans are vaccinated.

